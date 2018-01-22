Hammond won't solve housing crisis without further reforms, Treasury select committee warns

Philip Hammond's attempt to relieve the housing crisis requires further reforms, according to the Treasury select committee.

Last year's cut in stamp duty to help first-time buyers get on the housing ladder is likely to increase prices by at least the amount the reduction is intended to save, MPs said.

The influential committee urged borrowing caps on councils to be lifted if the target to build 300,000 new homes a year is to be met.

The chancellor's move to fix the housing crisis in his autumn budget but the Government will "find it very difficult to meet this ambition" without further action, the committee said.

"Greater measures are needed to increase housing supply," the report states.

"300,000 homes a year will not be achieved with the current measures. The Government will need to show greater commitment to housing supply to achieve its aspiration and will need to bring forward additional policy measures."

The committee's analysis of the Chancellor's budget called for "unfair" RPI measures used to calculate interest rates on student loans, rail fares and air passenger duty (APD) to be ditched.

MPs also called for the Office for Budget Responsibility to issue a special forecast on the economic impact of Brexit before Parliament votes on crucial exit laws.