Improving conditions across northern parts on Saturday. Cold & often wet to the south.

Wintry showers and strong winds are going to ease overnight. There is a cold night in store with frost and ice forming. Becoming wet and windy in the far south and west, although slightly milder with frost less likely.

Rain and some hill snow across southern and central parts of the UK will gradually clear with some brighter spells likely later. Dry and chilly elsewhere with lighter winds.

Sunday wet and windy, risk of snow from north Midlands northwards. Slowly turning milder from the south.