Milder air spreading in across the UK. Remaining unsettled.

Overnight it will turn windy with gales across western parts. Outbreaks of rain will arrive from the west, which will be heavy at times. Far eastern parts perhaps staying dry until morning.

Cloudy to start with outbreaks of rain for many on Tuesday. Turning brighter from the northwest later, but with blustery showers. Windy in all areas but also mild, particularly in the south.

Wednesday very windy with heavy rain followed by blustery showers. Generally less windy on Thursday with sunshine and showers. Drier start on Friday but with rain later. Turning colder once again.