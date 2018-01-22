Mostly dry, bright and breezy. Much milder for most.

A dry, bright and breezy day in store for many with a much less cold feel. However, there will be rain at first in the far south and it will be windy with outbreaks of rain in the far north.

Becoming windy overnight with gales developing across western parts. Dry to start with but rain will push into many areas from the west by dawn, some of this will be heavy.

Cloudy to start the day tomorrow with outbreaks of rain for many. Turning brighter from the northwest later, but with blustery showers. Windy in all areas but also mild, particularly in the south.