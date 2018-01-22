Tributes paid to 'happy, smiling' schoolgirl Mylee Billingham

Tributes have been pouring in to "happy, smiling" schoolgirl Mylee Billingham after the eight-year-old was killed at the weekend.

Mylee died in hospital on Saturday after she was found with knife wounds at a property in Brownhills, near Walsall.

Her father, Bill Billingham, was found with a stab wound to his stomach at the bungalow. The 54-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but remains in a critical condition in hospital where he is expected to undergo surgery.

The suspect posted a picture of Mylee to his Facebook page shortly after police were called at 9.15 on Saturday night with the caption: "Pitza on bed lv moo x".

In it, the young girl is seen tucked in bed and smiling towards the camera with two plates of pizza on her lap.

Floral tributes, notes and teddy bears have been tied to a post outside the property, in remembrance of Mylee.

One note read: "Mylee, our superstar dancer, you will be the brightest star shining in the sky tonight. We will never forget your happy, smiling face. Fly high xxxx."

Another said: "We shouldn't be writing this!!! Fly high princess into the arms of the angels...taken far too young, your pretty face we will never forget."