- ITV Report
-
Tributes paid to 'happy, smiling' schoolgirl Mylee Billingham
Tributes have been pouring in to "happy, smiling" schoolgirl Mylee Billingham after the eight-year-old was killed at the weekend.
Mylee died in hospital on Saturday after she was found with knife wounds at a property in Brownhills, near Walsall.
Her father, Bill Billingham, was found with a stab wound to his stomach at the bungalow. The 54-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but remains in a critical condition in hospital where he is expected to undergo surgery.
The suspect posted a picture of Mylee to his Facebook page shortly after police were called at 9.15 on Saturday night with the caption: "Pitza on bed lv moo x".
In it, the young girl is seen tucked in bed and smiling towards the camera with two plates of pizza on her lap.
Floral tributes, notes and teddy bears have been tied to a post outside the property, in remembrance of Mylee.
One note read: "Mylee, our superstar dancer, you will be the brightest star shining in the sky tonight. We will never forget your happy, smiling face. Fly high xxxx."
Another said: "We shouldn't be writing this!!! Fly high princess into the arms of the angels...taken far too young, your pretty face we will never forget."
A post-mortem examination will take place on Monday and police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
West Midlands Police say Billingham is yet to be questioned due to his condition.
Neighbour Graham Greatrex said that the girl's mother said a man had "stabbed my little girl"..
The 74-year-old, who lives a few doors from the scene, added: "She was in shock and she couldn't say anything else".
Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "This is an absolutely tragic set of circumstances and my thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.
"We are still at the early stages of understanding exactly what happened and why - but I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation."