British Army chief Sir Nick Carter warns British forces must 'keep up' to counter Russia threat

Russian military jets are part of a force that is not matched by UK forces, the army chief says. Credit: AP

The head of the British Army will use a speech to warn the country's ability to respond to Russian threats will erode if the UK does not keep up with its enemies. General Sir Nick Carter will claim Moscow is building an increasingly aggressive and expeditionary force that already boasts capabilities that outmatch UK forces. It comes amid widespread speculation about possible defence cuts to personnel and equipment amid a review of the UK's security capabilities. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has approved General Carter's speech as he bids to put pressure on the Treasury for increased funding.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is seeking to put pressure on the Treasury for more funding. Credit: PA

Mr Williamson last week claimed "hard work" is taking place across Government to give the "right resources" to the armed forces. There have been calls to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP from some MPs, and reports there are plans to cut the armed forces' strength by more than 14,000, as well as the combination of elite units of paratroopers and Royal Marines to save cash. General Carter will use his speech to the Royal United Services Institute to highlight how last year Russia undertook simulated attacks across Northern Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Russian Academy of Strategic Rocket Troops in December. Credit: PA

Last month the chief of the defence staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach also addressed the threat of Russia. He said the UK's military has prioritised the protection of undersea cables from the Kremlin warning if they are cut or disrupted there would be an immediate and "potentially catastrophic" hit to the economy. And using her address at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London, Prime Minister Theresa May also said last year that Russia had "mounted a sustained campaign of cyber espionage and disruption" against other countries. During his speech General Carter will stress that Britain "must take notice of what is going on around us" or that the ability by the UK to take action will be "massively constrained". "Speed of decision making, speed of deployment and modern capability are essential if we wish to provide realistic deterrence," he will add.

General Sir Nick Carter. Credit: PA