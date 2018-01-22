Princess Eugenie gets engaged to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is to marry her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Eugenie, 27, and Mr Brooksbank, 29, got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month during a private holiday.

The bride-to-be's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, described her "total joy" at the engagement, while the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have also expressed their delight at the news, wishing their granddaughter and her fiance "all the best".

Princess Eugenie father, the Duke of York, said he was "completely overjoyed for them and wish them every happiness"

Mr Brooksbank's parents, Nicola and George, also spoke of their happiness.

The pair have been dating for seven years after meeting while skiing at the Swiss resort of Verbier.

Sarah posted a series of tweets describing her joy at her daughter's plans to marry Mr Brooksbank this autumn in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle - the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May.