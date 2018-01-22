Rain clearing away overnight. Turning milder.

Rain and hill-snow will clear to leave a dry, cloudy night with scattered showers in the northwest. Heavy rain then arriving in far southwest. Significantly less cold than last night.

Rain clearing the southwest soon after dawn on Monday. Then, mainly dry for much of the UK, although with showers in the northwest. Windy in the far northwest. Milder for most.

Tuesday, generally mild and cloudy, and wet for western parts of the UK. Heavy, showery rain and strong winds clearing during Wednesday with sunshine and blustery showers following for Thursday.