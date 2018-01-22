SAG Awards: 'Silence breakers' hailed for speaking out against sexual harassment in Hollywood

Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino and Anthony Rapp were celebrated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night for breaking the silence over sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Rosanna Arquette was also hailed at the ceremony, receiving applause as she walked on stage. The actress has alleged she was a victim of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

"You are one of the silence breakers and we all owe you a debt of gratitude," actress Marisa Tomei told Arquette when they both appeared on stage.

The pair also paid tribute to other accusers, including Asia Argento, Judd and Sorvino, who also made allegations against Weinstein; Anthony Rapp, who alleged he was harassed by Kevin Spacey; and Olivia Munn, who made allegations against Brett Ratner.

Gabrielle Carteris, the actress and president of SAG-AFTRA, the actors union that votes for the awards, also praised the Me Too movement.

"Truth is power and women are stepping into this power. We are in the midst of a massive cultural shift," said Carteris. “We are, with brave voices, saying me too and advocates know time is up. We are making a difference. You are making a difference.

"It's amazing, change is coming. And we are the agents of that change. Men and women are the agents of that change. We can and we must create an environment where discrimination, harassment and abuse are no longer tolerated.

"Make no mistake this is not a moment in time, this is a movement. And our strength, our strength comes in our unity."