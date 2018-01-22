Second photo released in bid to identify mystery man found outside hospital

A second photo has been released by police in a bid to identify a man found collapsed outside a London hospital on Boxing Day.

The man was found at 4.30pm on Boxing Day on the street outside the University College Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

He was not carrying any identification at the time and police have not yet been able to locate any friends or relatives.

The man - who is described as of light skinned black or of Asian origin - remains in an induced coma.

An earlier image showed the man with cuts and grazes to his face.