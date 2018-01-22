Ukip leader Henry Bolton refuses to resign

Among the messages, first reported in the Mail on Sunday , were remarks that Ms Markle would "taint" the Royal Family, that she had a "tiny brain" and that black people were ugly.

Ms Marney, 25, sent a series of messages to a friend in which she made offensive comments about Prince Harry's fiancée and black people.

Mr Bolton's leadership of the party was called into question following revelations that his girlfriend Jo Marney sent racist text messages about Meghan Markle.

Ukip's ruling committee unanimously backed a vote of no confidence on Sunday and the party's deputy leader, immigration spokesman and trade and industry spokesman have all stood down from their roles, citing the fact they could not work under Mr Bolton.

Ukip leader Henry Bolton has refused to resign, despite facing mounting pressure for him to do so.

Following the comments, 53-year-old Mr Bolton said he had ended the "romantic element" of his relationship with Ms Marney.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Bolton said he would not be resigning, instead calling for "unity" within the Party and urging Ukip's ruling body to be reformed in a bid to "drain the swamp".

The former Army officer said he had decided not to quit since he "respected the next steps in the constitutional process", with a vote by party members on whether he should remain as leader expected in the next few weeks.

Mr Bolton added that ahead of Sunday's vote of no confidence he had asked Ukip's ruling body to "not expose the Party to the financial and political cost of pursuing that course of action [the vote], including the political cost of possibly yet another leadership contest".

Calling for "cohesion" in Ukip and rather than focusing on the leadership debate, Mr Bolton urged the Party to "concentrate on such matters as the local government election campaign and the necessity of mobilising our efforts to ensure the government delivers true independence in all areas of government and administration when we leave the European Union.

"This is the most pressing matter facing our country and I am determined not to allow the NEC to distract the Party away from participating forcefully in the Independence debate."

Mr Bolton continued that Ukip's ruling body "as presently constituted, is unfit for purpose and has severely handicapped the Party's progress and political delivery for some years, as all recent UKIP leaders will attest...

"The NEC requires significant and urgent reform.

"To that end, again during the coming weeks, I shall be proposing a new Party constitution, with a newly constituted and reformed NEC...

"In a single Phrase, it is time to 'Drain the Swamp'."