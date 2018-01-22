US government shutdown: What landmarks are affected?

The US government shutdown has entered its third day as the Senate deadlock continues, forcing thousands of government workers into unpaid leave.

As lawmakers in Washington continue to negotiate a deal to reopen the federal government, parks and landmarks around the country have been forced to reduce staffing or close entirely.

The shutdown happened after the government missed the deadline of midnight on Friday to agree on a spending bill that would have supplied government funds until mid-March.

One of the key issues that Republicans and Democrats are clashing over is immigration reform. Democrats are seeking protection to be extended for the so-called "Dreamers" - over 700,000 undocumented immigrants who entered the US as children. There is currently an Obama-era programme in place protecting Dreamers, but it is set to expire on March 5.

The White House has said any move to re-authorise the programme needs to also include agreement for funding of the president's wall to run along the US-Mexico border.

On Sunday the Senate failed to reach an agreement that would lead to the federal government re-opening and a vote to end the shutdown was postponed until 5pm GMT on Monday.

The last US government shutdown happened in 2013 and lasted for 17 days, many famous landmarks across the country were closed, including the Grand Canyon.