US government shutdown ends as Trump signs funding bill

Donald Trump has signed a bill to end the three-day government shutdown after Democrats reluctantly voted to temporarily pay for resumed operations.

In return, Republican leadership gave assurances the Senate will find a fix for the plight of young immigrant "dreamers" in the coming weeks.

Trump signed the measure behind closed doors at the White House after the House approved the measure.

The president issued a statement saying he was pleased congressional Democrats had "come to their senses," saying his administration would make a long-term immigration deal "if and only if it's good for the country."

"Once the government is funded, my administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration," the statement read.

In ending the impasse, Democrats prompted a backlash from immigration activists and liberal base supporters who wanted them to fight longer and harder for legislation to protect from deportation of some 700,000 immigrants who were brought to the country as children.