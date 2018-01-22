Mountain rescue team saves stranded man, 64, cut off by snowdrift

A mountain rescue team has rescued a elderly man who tried to walk to safety after a week cut off by snow.

The 64-old, who lived in a remote location near Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, had been cut off with no power for seven days.

He decided to walk to the nearest village on Sunday afternoon but found his way blocked by huge snowdrifts.

The man called for help at around 4pm after trying to walk through deep snow for more than four hours.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team members arrived just after dark and tried to drive towards where they believed the man to be, but had to abandon their vehicle and proceed on foot.

After battling through drifts for two hours, two team members managed to reach the man.