Stations reopened after gas leak causes major disruption in central London

Railway stations have reopened after a gas pipe leak in central London was repaired.

Engineers located the gas escape at the junction of Craven Street with Corner House Street, and are now checking nearby buildings.

People who made it into the PwC offices on Craven Street on Tuesday morning have since been evacuated, and a police officer said the gas level is still "extremely high".

Another officer told a crowd of workers that it could be up to four hours before they will be allowed in.

Charing Cross and Waterloo East stations were shut, with services diverted into Victoria, Cannon Street and Blackfriars.

Both stations reopened before noon, with disruption expected to continue for the rest of the day.

Gas supplier Cadent said: "A repair on the gas pipe has been completed. "We are now checking the closest properties to ensure there is no gas in these buildings.

"No-one can enter these properties until we have completed these safety checks."