Black cab rapist John Worboys 'moved to London jail'

Black-cab rapist John Worboys has been moved to a London jail ahead of his release.

The notorious sex offender was transferred over 200 miles from HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire to HMP Belmarsh, south-east London, the Sun reported.

The majority of attacks carried out by Worboys took place in London.

One victim told the newspaper: “I am genuinely terrified he is going to come after me.

“Why should we think he won’t? He knows where so many of his victims live.”

Since the announcement at the beginning of January that London cabbie Worboys would be freed just nine years after he was imprisoned prompted dismay from victims' groups, politicians and legal experts.

The 60-year-old was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers.

Worboys was convicted of 19 offences against 12 victims but has been linked to more than 100 complaints in total.

After the Parole Board's decision was revealed, there were calls for him to be located away from Greater London to reassure terrified victims.