Boris Johnson to demand extra £100 million a week for the NHS after Brexit

Boris Johnson will demand £100 million extra a week for the NHS after Brexit, according to reports.

The Foreign Secretary said last week he thinks the health service should be "at the very top of the list" for a windfall after the UK leaves the European Union.

Britain will likely continue paying into the EU budget until the end of 2021, with Johnson insisting the Government will save hundreds of millions of pounds in the years out of the EU.

He will reportedly use Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, when Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt will update ministers on the NHS winter crisis, to demand around £5 billion a year extra for the health service.

Johnson was rebuked last week after he said the Leave campaign underestimated when it claimed Brexit would allow an extra £350 million to be spent on the NHS weekly.

Leading health expert Professor Sir Michael Marmot said the controversial claim of the Brexit campaign has already been confirmed as false.