- ITV Report
Boris Johnson to demand extra £100 million a week for the NHS after Brexit
Boris Johnson will demand £100 million extra a week for the NHS after Brexit, according to reports.
The Foreign Secretary said last week he thinks the health service should be "at the very top of the list" for a windfall after the UK leaves the European Union.
Britain will likely continue paying into the EU budget until the end of 2021, with Johnson insisting the Government will save hundreds of millions of pounds in the years out of the EU.
He will reportedly use Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, when Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt will update ministers on the NHS winter crisis, to demand around £5 billion a year extra for the health service.
Johnson was rebuked last week after he said the Leave campaign underestimated when it claimed Brexit would allow an extra £350 million to be spent on the NHS weekly.
Leading health expert Professor Sir Michael Marmot said the controversial claim of the Brexit campaign has already been confirmed as false.
Chancellor Philip Hammond used his autumn Budget to commit £2.8 billion extra to the NHS in England.
But the Foreign Secretary's move comes as Tories complain about a lack of boldness from Theresa May's Government amid the electoral threat of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour.
Sir Nicholas Soames is the latest Tory backbencher to voice unease about the style of the Prime Minister's administration, after former minister Nick Boles warned of "timidity and lack of ambition."
"Where's the bold and brave? So far, it's dull, dull, dull,” he recently tweeted.
"It really won't be enough to get people to vote against The Corbini," warned Sir Nicholas.
"They must have really sound reasons to vote Conservative."
Sir Nicholas's comments came just days after Boles warned the PM it was "time to raise your game."
"There is a timidity and lack of ambition about May's Government which means it constantly disappoints. Time to raise your game, Prime Minister,” the Grantham and Stamford MP tweeted.
Responding to those concerns, May's official spokesman said on Monday: "If you look at action taken by the Government in recent months, you can see it is getting on with the job of building a stronger economy and a fairer society that works for everyone."
"Of course, we know there is more to do and the Prime Minister is committed to getting on and delivering."