Davos: Like Glastonbury but with snow and less music

Every year delegates shell out a small fortune to join the power brokers and pop stars at the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

As ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills explains, the World Economic Forum is "like Glastonbury but with lots of snow and far less music".

But the warm talks in the cold climate look set to get heated this year with Donald Trump among the headliners (who also include Elton John).

Joel examines why the 2018 forum really could be worth a close watch.