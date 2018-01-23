Gavin Williamson wins argument that defence may need more money

It was an eventful cabinet.

In response to Boris Johnson's grandstanding to secure £100m a week extra for the NHS, another minister told me "I think no one doubts there is an issue to be addressed..."

Whether that issue is iinadequate funding of health and social care, or the foreign secretary's pathological inability to toe the prime ministerial line and keep schtoom, the minister did not say.

But the Chancellor, from Brussels (where he happens to be), issued what sounded like a megaphone slapdown of the foreign secretary.

That said, it has been decided that there'll be a formal and comprehensive review of all department's spending needs next year. And we can expect Jeremy Hunt, the health secretary, to be at the front of the line asking for more.

The big winner today however was the defence secretary - and May ultra-loyalist - Gavin Williamson, who secured agreement that the defence element of the National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill's review of the increased security threats faced by the UK will be separated from Sedwill's assessment into a new independent defence review.