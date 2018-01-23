Government to create unit to counter fake news and disinformation

A new unit to counter fake news and disinformation by foreign states and others is to be set up by the Government.

The move to set up a dedicated national security communications unit was agreed at a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC).

Downing Street said the unit would be tasked with "combating disinformation by state actors and others".

The move to launch the new unit came as the NSC agreed the main findings of a recent National Security Capability Review (NSCR), and also commissioned a further programme of work on the defence element of the review.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May explained: "The defence element of the NSCR has shown that further work is needed in order to modernise defence to deliver better military capability and value for money in a sustainable and affordable way in accordance with the national security objective.

"Therefore NSC agreed that the MoD (Ministry of Defence) will take forward a further programme of work with the title The Modernising Defence Programme."