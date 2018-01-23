'A lot of my memories have gone': Grand National winner Bob Champion hopes public can help replace photos lost in fire

Grand National-winning jockey Bob Champion is appealing to the public to help him replace photos he lost in a Liverpool car park fire.

Champion, who won the race in 1981, had the photos from throughout his career in his vehicle which was gutted in the inferno which ruined up to 1400 cars on New Year's Eve.

The 69-year-old was set to take the photos to a publisher for his upcoming autobiography.

Champion, who survived testicular cancer during his career, is also well-known for his charitable work and lost many photos from functions and events he had been a part of.

"Yes, if I could get some back, of course, I'd be a happy man. Every photograph I get back, I'll be really pleased with," Champion told ITV News.