'If the refuge didn't exist..I would have died': Abuse survivors demand government rethink on funding changes

Tens of thousands flee domestic violence every year. Credit: PA Wire

More women will die unless planned changes to funding for refuge centres are scrapped, abuse survivors and charities have warned. The government plans on removing refuges from the welfare system - meaning vulnerable women would be unable to pay for their stay using housing benefit. Instead, councils would be allocated a “ring-fenced” grant to cover short-term supported housing. But this does not exclusively cover women's refuges, with the funding expected to help homeless people, drug addicts and people with mental health illnesses. Refuges, already struggling to meet demand, say the changes would be catastrophic and force more than a third into closure. Dame Julie Walters, the actress and campaigner, urged Prime Minister Theresa May to personally intervene, telling ITV News: "If this proposal goes ahead, it will mean more deaths and more families without anywhere to stay." The government insists it remains "absolutely committed" to helping victims of domestic abuse and the new funding method would continue to protect survivors.

Refuges provide sanctuary to tens of thousands of women and their children who flee violent partners. "If the refuge didn't exist I wouldn't be here...maybe I would have died or been in the road with my children - they can't close refuges," one survivor told ITV News. The woman fled her abusive partner with her children after suffering years of physical and emotional torture. She credits the refuge, which offers clean rooms, a communal kitchen and access to mental health and educational support, with turning her life around. "I was broken, I was depressed and I can't say that now. Now I can say I'm the best mum because the refuge helped me a lot. I don't know how else to describe the support i received from the refuge."

A sign at one refuge centre in Surrey. Credit: ITV News

Prime Minister Theresa May has previously said tackling domestic violence was a key "personal priority" and called for ideas about how the treatment of victims could be improved. But refuge staff told ITV News that frontline services are already at breaking point, with overwhelming demand forcing shelters to turn abused women and children away. With housing benefit making up 53% of their money - and no obligation for local authorities to fund refuges, workers warn that resources and services will become even more scarce. Campaigners - including the actress Dame Julie Walters and Labour MP Jess Phillips - delivered a petition to Downing Street on Tuesday demanding Mrs May reconsiders the proposals. "We need more refuges - not less," Dame Julie, 67, told ITV News. "Come on, Theresa May is a woman - I say snap on."

Julie Walters delivering the petition to Downing Street. Credit: ITV News

Ms Phillips, a former refuge worker, said: "You don't quite realise it until you work in these services. "I met women who have been left under a table and fed scraps from the fridge by their children when their dad isn't looking, I have seen women who were raped and abused every night of their lives. "These are people who are living in terror and fear - without somewhere to go they will continue to live in totally marginalised lives but the risk of death, ill-health and their children not doing as well in school is so high."