Is Boris Johnson preparing to quit?

"Is Boris preparing to flounce out of the cabinet?"

Not my question, but that of one of his senior ministerial colleagues.

Why could that be?

Exhibit A.

In this morning's Cabinet, he is hijacking Jeremy Hunt's update about how hospitals are coping with the winter pressures with a headline grabbing and overtly populist demand for the Treasury to find an additional £5bn a year of health spending - which would be a modest down payment on the £18bn ("£350m a week") he pledged during the EU referendum campaign.

Theresa May won't be amused. Hunt can't be sure if Johnson is friend or foe.

But it is the kind of typical Borisian intervention that says to his backbench colleagues "if she's too timid as PM, look what I would do".