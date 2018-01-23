Kyle Edmund reaches first grand slam semi-final after beating Grigor Dimitrov at Australian Open

Multiple grand slam winner Rafael Nadal or Croatia's Marin Cilic await in the last four.

The 23-year-old is the first British man, other than Andy Murray, to make the last four in the Australian grand slam since John Lloyd in 1977.

The British number two defeated the third seed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on his debut in the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday.

There was an agonising wait for Edmund as Dimitrov challenged on the final point before the cameras showed the Bulgarian's forehand was shown to be long.

Edmund has also defeated Kevin Anderson, Denis Istomin, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andreas Seppi en route to the semi-finals.

But most tennis fans did not expect to see a British representative in the men's semi-finals with Andy Murray sidelined through injury.

On joining an elite list of British players to reach the last four of a grand slam, Edmund said: "It's obviously great. But of course I want to keep going."

He continued: "I knew it was going to be tough. I had a bit of a dip in that second set, it was quite poor tennis at some point, but in the third set I managed to break him right at the end.

"(I) had a little blip in the fourth set but I really just held my nerve in that last set and just prayed that last ball was out."

Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych will contest one of the other last eight matches before the semi-finals are played across Thursday and Friday.