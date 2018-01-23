Lashed with windy, wet weather again

A windy, wet 24hours ahead with strong, damaging gusts of wind for Scotland. Rain into the north and west will give some new snow for Scottish Highlands and here blizzards as the winds whip up. The rain will pass through the north and west of England and Wales through tomorrow morning's rush hour - turning to snow on it's back edge through the Peak District and Welsh Mountains. A couple of hours of solid substantial rain for many of us as the wet weather slides into southern and eastern counties by lunchtime - here mild air but feeling horrible with the rain and brisk breeze. Elsewhere, temperatures slipping an feeling chilly with clearer, drier conditions but also intense prolonger blustery downpours.