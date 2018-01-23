Migrants risking death crossing Alps from Italy into France

Hundreds of migrants from Africa are taking dangerous mountain routes through the Italian Alps to cross into France.

Many migrants risk serious injury or even death as they face freezing temperatures and snow drifts.

Often the travellers are unprepared for the perilous conditions when they undertake the journey to France.

Migrants are opting increasingly to cross the mountain border as French authorities makes it more difficult for them to pass freely from Italy.

Groups of French volunteers have now set up patrols on their side of the border to help ensure safe passage for migrants making the journey.