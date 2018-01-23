'One dead and several injured' in Kentucky high school shooting

One person is confirmed dead and at least half a dozen are injured following a shooting at a Kentucky high school.

Kentucky State Police said a suspect has been apprehended after reports of gunfire at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning.

It said there were "multiple" victims and one person has been pronounced dead.

A statement from Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin described the incident as a "tremendous tragedy" adding: "It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County."

He added: "I encourage people to love on each other at this time."