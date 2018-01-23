- ITV Report
The Shape of Water gets 13 nominations for Oscars
The Shape of Water leads the Oscar nominations with the film being up for 13 separate awards.
The romantic story of a mute woman and an aquatic monster, directed by Guillermo del Toro, ends up with one fewer than the record.
Del Toro is up for best director, while the film is nominated for best picture and best screenplay, not to mention Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins being up for individual acting awards, as well as numerous technical nominations.
Dunkirk, the war epic, picked is up for an award in eight categories, including best picture, director and cinematography, although its actors failed to pick up a single individual nomination.
Frances McDormand is nominated for the lead actress gong thanks to her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which also saw two supporting actor nominations, for Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson
Steven Spielberg is a noticeable absentee from the best director list for his work on The Post, for which Meryl Streep is up for lead actress.
British actors Gary Oldman, Daniel Day-Lewis and Daniel Kaluuya are all up for best actor and British short film The Silent Child is nominated.
See the nominations in full:
Best Picture
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water
Leading Actress
- Sally Hawkins
- Frances McDormand
- Margot Robbie
- Saoirse Ronan
- Meryl Streep
Leading Actor
- Timothee Chalamet
- Daniel Day-Lewis
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Gary Oldman
- Denzel Washington
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly's Game
- Mudbound
Best Animated Feature
- Coco
- The Breadwinner
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
- The Boss Baby
Original Song
- Remember Me (from Coco)
- Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)
- This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)
- Mighty River (from Mudbound)
- Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)
Documentary Short
- Edith & Eddie
- Heaven is a Traffic Jam
- Heroin(e)
- Knifeskills
- Traffic Stop
Best Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- On Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- The Square (Sweden)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a Supporting role
- Mary J. Blige
- Allison Janney
- Lesley Manville
- Laurie Metcalf
- Octavia Spencer
Production design
- Beauty & the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- Darkest Hour
- Mudbound
- Shape of Water
Costume Design
- Phantom Thread
- Victoria and Abdul
- Darkest Hour
- Shape of Water
- Beauty and the Beast
Best Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Animated Short Film
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Live action short film
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote/All of U
Original score
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Film editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Make-up and Hairstyling
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria and Abdul
- Wonder