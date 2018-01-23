The Shape of Water gets 13 nominations for Oscars

The Shape of Water leads the Oscar nominations with the film being up for 13 separate awards.

The romantic story of a mute woman and an aquatic monster, directed by Guillermo del Toro, ends up with one fewer than the record.

Del Toro is up for best director, while the film is nominated for best picture and best screenplay, not to mention Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins being up for individual acting awards, as well as numerous technical nominations.

Dunkirk, the war epic, picked is up for an award in eight categories, including best picture, director and cinematography, although its actors failed to pick up a single individual nomination.

Frances McDormand is nominated for the lead actress gong thanks to her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which also saw two supporting actor nominations, for Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson

Steven Spielberg is a noticeable absentee from the best director list for his work on The Post, for which Meryl Streep is up for lead actress.

British actors Gary Oldman, Daniel Day-Lewis and Daniel Kaluuya are all up for best actor and British short film The Silent Child is nominated.