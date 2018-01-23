Plans for Margaret Thatcher statue in Parliament Square turned down

Proposals for a statue of Margaret Thatcher outside the houses of Parliament have been turned down.

Officials at Westminster Council hearing the application said they supported plans to commemorate the former Conservative Prime Minister.

However, they said a proposed design showing Baroness Thatcher in her Peer's robes was not suitable as it did not reflect her historic role as the UK's first female leader.

Planners also raised concerns over a lack of approval from Mrs Thatchers family.