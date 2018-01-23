- ITV Report
-
Plans for Margaret Thatcher statue in Parliament Square turned down
Proposals for a statue of Margaret Thatcher outside the houses of Parliament have been turned down.
Officials at Westminster Council hearing the application said they supported plans to commemorate the former Conservative Prime Minister.
However, they said a proposed design showing Baroness Thatcher in her Peer's robes was not suitable as it did not reflect her historic role as the UK's first female leader.
Planners also raised concerns over a lack of approval from Mrs Thatchers family.
Plans for the statue were also modified under guidance of the police to remove any ledges which could be used to climb up.
Other objections to the statue included the council's "10-year rule", where someone has to have been dead for at least 10 years before a statue of them is erected.
However, this was rejected as Baroness Thatcher was considered an exceptional case.
Another objection, that Parliament Square is a "statue saturation zone", was rejected on grounds that it again is an exceptional case.
The square already contains several statues of former prime ministers, including Winston Churchill, David Lloyd George and Sir Robert Peel.