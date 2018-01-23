Prince William on how he might do things differently as King

Society would be an “empty shell” without charity, Prince William has said, as he set out his personal blueprint for how the Monarchy should work in the future.

It was a glimpse into his plans for how he might operate when he becomes King.

And he doesn’t want to be Patron of a number of charities in the same way the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have over many years.

The Duke of Cambridge has given a speech to charity leaders in which he promised to keep philanthropy and volunteering “at the heart” of what the Monarchy does.

And he criticised the polarisation of public debate which is becoming “coarser and more personal than ever”.

Social media allows people to be anonymous, he said. And he made a rare criticism of the news media – saying it was becoming more “commercialised”.

If you lived your life on Twitter, he said, "you could be forgiven for assuming that society is falling apart”.