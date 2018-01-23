Rupert Murdoch's £11.7bn Sky takeover bid provisionally blocked as it is 'not in the public interest'

Rupert Murdoch's £11.7 billion bid to take full control of Sky through 21st Century Fox is "not in the public interest", the competition watchdog has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the judgement was provisional and on the grounds of media plurality.

"It would result in the Murdoch family having too much control over news providers in the UK, and too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda," it said.

The CMA suggested three ways its concerns could be addressed: