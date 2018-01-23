'Serial stowaway' woman flies to UK without passport or ticket

A "serial stowaway" managed to evade airport security and fly to London without a passport or boarding pass.

Marilyn Hartman, 66, was observed on surveillance tapes sneaking through airport security at Chicago's O'Hare Airport without any ticket or ID to board a flight to Heathrow.

She was detained by customs officials in Heathrow on arrival on January 15 and denied entry to the UK, Chicago Police said.

But according to the Chicago Tribune, she has a long history of trying to stowaway on airplanes with convictions for trespass in 2015 and 2016.

In a 2015 court filing, Cook County prosecutors described Hartman as a "serial stowaway" and she told media that she "may have" boarded planes without a ticket eight times.