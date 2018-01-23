'Shocking' CCTV released in bid to trace hit-and-run driver after teenager left with life-changing injuries

Dramatic CCTV shows the moment a hit-and-run leaves a teenager with life changing injuries after a car crashes into him and sends him flying into the air as he crosses a road.

The footage shows the 19-year-old being struck by a car and thrown metres into the air as he crosses a road in Derby, before he lands on the pavement and slides along it for a considerable distance.

As the car drives off, bystanders rush to help the victim.

The dark coloured car - thought by police to be an Audi A3 - did not stop at the scene in Normanton Road, and the force have now released the shocking footage of the crash in a bid to trace the driver and the car.

Police said the victim is "lucky to be alive" following the "shocking" crash at 7.30pm on November 5, after which he spent several weeks in hospital and is now in a wheelchair with a lengthy rehabilitation process ahead of him.

Superintendent Adrian Gascoyne issued an appeal for information on the hit-and-run, saying: “The man involved in this collision was just crossing the road when he was struck by a car travelling at considerable speed.

“The footage shows just how shocking the collision was. He is lucky to be alive, and although he survived, he was left with serious injuries and now faces a long spell of rehabilitation.

“It is absolutely essential that we bring the people responsible to justice. I would call on anyone who has information to watch the footage and put yourself in the shoes of the victim, his friends and family.

“If you know who was driving that car, or if you know where the car is now, please get in touch. Even if you just have a suspicion, that piece of the jigsaw could be the one we need.”