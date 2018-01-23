Stars pay tribute to Bruce Forsyth at National Television Awards as Ant and Dec win prize in his memory

The National Television Awards remembered the late all-round entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth with a prize named after him.

Stars paid tribute to the former presenter, singer, dancer and gameshow at the first NTA ceremony since his death.

His widow Lady Wilnelia Forsyth presented the award named after her late husband to presenters Ant and Dec at the glittering ceremony at London's O2.

Presenting the award, Sir Bruce's widow Lady Wilnelia Forsyth said she was "proud and honoured that this special award is named after my darling Bruce".

She added: "I know he would have loved it because showbusiness was his life and I also know if he was here this evening he would be saying to all of you: 'It's been nice to see you, to see you nice.'"

Ant McPartlin said it felt "very, very apt" to pick up the award on Tuesday evening as the duo had just begun filming a tribute to Sir Bruce.

Declan Donnelly said they were "thrilled and proud and honoured" to collect the award on the same stage where they had performed alongside Sir Bruce at the opening of a previous NTAs.