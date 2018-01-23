- ITV Report
Stars pay tribute to Bruce Forsyth at National Television Awards as Ant and Dec win prize in his memory
The National Television Awards remembered the late all-round entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth with a prize named after him.
Stars paid tribute to the former presenter, singer, dancer and gameshow at the first NTA ceremony since his death.
His widow Lady Wilnelia Forsyth presented the award named after her late husband to presenters Ant and Dec at the glittering ceremony at London's O2.
Presenting the award, Sir Bruce's widow Lady Wilnelia Forsyth said she was "proud and honoured that this special award is named after my darling Bruce".
She added: "I know he would have loved it because showbusiness was his life and I also know if he was here this evening he would be saying to all of you: 'It's been nice to see you, to see you nice.'"
Ant McPartlin said it felt "very, very apt" to pick up the award on Tuesday evening as the duo had just begun filming a tribute to Sir Bruce.
Declan Donnelly said they were "thrilled and proud and honoured" to collect the award on the same stage where they had performed alongside Sir Bruce at the opening of a previous NTAs.
It was the second award of the night for the presenter duo. They arrived just in the nick of time to accept their first award for the Best Challenge Show award for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The pair had told fans on Twitter that they had been held up in traffic.
Joining the cast of 2017 onstage the jubilant pair thanked everyone for voting.
Ant McPartlin, who made his first public appearance since he revealed he is splitting from his wife, said: "We love making I'm A Celebrity ... Get me Out Of Here! Thank you for loving it too. We want to make it forever!"
Later in the evening, the pair were back on stage to pick up the TV presenter award, a triumph for the Geordie duo in that category for the 17th year running.
Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly also paid tribute to Sir Bruce dedicating the award for Best Talent Show to her former co-presenter.
She said: "Last, but never least, I would like to dedicate this award to my friend and yours - the one and only Sir Bruce Forsyth. And I would like to say thank you for the memories."
There were some four-legged special guests in the front row of the NTAs in honour of the programme For The Love Of Dogs.
Presenter of the programme, Paul O'Grady won the Special Recognition Award.
Other winners included Sir David Attenborough's Blue Planet 2 which won the Impact award, best Daytime went to This Morning and EastEnders star Danny Walters for Best Newcomer.
And the winners of the hotly anticipated Serial Drama Award, presented by actress Julie Walters, was Emmerdale.
The full list of winners of the NTAs:
- TV Judge: David Walliams
- Best Drama Performance: Suranne Jones
- Best Serial Drama Performance: Lucy Fallon
- Best Challenge Show: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox
- Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Comedy Show: Peter Kay's Car Share
- Impact Award: Blue Planet 2
- Best Daytime: This Morning
- Best Newcomer: Danny Walters
- Special Recognition Award: Paul O'Grady
- Crime Drama: Broadchurch
- TV Presenter: Ant and Dec
- Best Drama:Doctor Foster
- Best Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing
- Serial Drama: Emmerdale