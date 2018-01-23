Tsunami alert for Alaska and British Columbia after 7.9-magnitude earthquake

A tsunami alert for Alaska and British Columbia has been cancelled hours after being issued following a 7.9-magnitude earthquake.

Much of the US West Coast was also under tsunami watch after the earthquake struck 175 miles south east of Alaska's Kodiak Island on Tuesday.

Although tsunami warnings have been cancelled there remains a tsunami advisory in effect for southern Alaska according to the US National Weather Service's National Tsunami Warning Centre.

Warning messages from the National Weather Service urged people in Alaska to move inland or find high ground.

Text messages warned people on the island of tsunami danger along its coast after the earthquake which was initially reported as an 8.2-magnitude by the US Geological Survey.

The NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially said that, based on early estimates, "widespread hazardous tsunami waves were possible".