Ursula Keogh: Police searching for missing schoolgirl find body

Police searching for a missing Halifax schoolgirl have found a body in a river.

Ursula Keogh, 11, went missing on Monday around 3.30pm. She was dressed in her school uniform.

Her family have been told of the discovery of a body in the River Calder at Paris Gates. A formal identification is yet to take place, West Yorkshire Police said.

"Inquiries will remain ongoing to determine a cause of the death, however, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances," authorities said in a statement.