Will the Davos focus on gender equality survive a visit by Donald Trump?

Gender equality is at the heart of the World Economic Forum’s agenda this year.

For the first time, the event is being chaired by an all-female panel. Seven women, each of them at the top of their profession; in business, politics, science and engineering.

The WEF denies the move is deliberate, preferring to see it reflecting slow, steady social change.

Sharon Burrow, head of the International Trades Union Confederation, is one of the co-chairs. She claims that progress on equality between the sexes has stalled.

“Most business leaders talk about it but don’t do anything to tackle the bias within their companies. We continue to pay women less than men, we continue to place women in insecure work. The rules have to change,” she told ITV News.

Of the 3,000 people who are attending the World Economic Forum this year - chief executives, prime ministers, presidents, central bankers - only one in five are women.