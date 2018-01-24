Ant gives emotional acceptance speech at the National Television Awards after 'a tough year'

Ant delivered an emotional acceptance speech as he and co-presenter Dec won best presenters at the National Television Awards for the 17th consecutive time.

In his first public appearance since announcing he was splitting from his wife, Ant McPartlin said it had been a "tough year".

McPartlin thanked "best mate" Dec Donnelly for helping him through a difficult year, during which he received treatment for depression, and alcohol and substance abuse.

The duo also won the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award in memory of the late all-rounder who died in 2017.

"It's been a tough year for me personally, quite an emotional night so to kind of top it off with three awards has been ... can I have a lie down now? I'm feeling very good thank you," said McPartlin.