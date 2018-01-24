Boy, 12, the youngest ever finalist of Robert Burns Humanitarian Award

After the success of our Inspiring Britain series in 2017, ITV News has decided there is always time for good news - so we are continuing to bring you stories about people making a difference and inspiring others in their communities and beyond.

Mason Kidd is 12 years old. He has autism and Tourette's. And for the last year he’s has made it his mission to do acts of kindness for others.

Mason has one simple goal: he wants to make people smile.

Now the schoolboy’s good deeds have been recognised by South Ayrshire Council because he’s the youngest ever nominee for the Robert Burns Humanitarian Award.

Mason was originally inspired to do these acts of kindness by his brother Ross, who died just aged two, after a battle with cancer.

"Every photo I see of Ross, he is smiling," says Mason. "Even when he was ill he was smiling. That’s why I wanted to do 18 acts of kindness: to mark Ross's 18th birthday by making as many people as I could smile in his memory."

Mason used his own birthday money to buy gifts for all the babies in Ayrshire's special care unit. He took sweets in for nurses at the local hospital and doughnuts, of course, for the police.