David Cameron: 'Brexit turned out less badly than we thought'

David Cameron has claimed Brexit has "turned out less badly" than he feared.

The former prime minister - who called the referendum and was forced to resign after ending on the losing side - branded Brexit "a mistake" but "not a disaster".

The unguarded comments were made as he spoke to steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

As the pair meet in a corridor, Mr Mittal remarked to the former Tory MP that "everyone is talking about Brexit", to which Mr Cameron replies: "It's [Brexit] frustrating, as I keep saying, it's a mistake, not a disaster.

"It turned out less badly than we first thought. But it's... it's still going to be difficult."