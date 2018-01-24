- ITV Report
Meat firm at centre of hygiene scare supplies schools
A meat firm that supplies pubs, schools and care homes across the UK is at the centre of a hygiene scare.
Russell Hume is being investigated by the Food Standards Agency for allegedly breaching hygiene regulations.
Pub chain Wetherspoons had taken three steaks supplied by Russell Hume off its menu on Tuesday in what they called a "cautionary recall".
ITV News understands the firm also supplies schools and care homes.
The meat and poultry processor blamed "mislabelling" for the steak and gammon recall and insists there is no reason to believe the product is unsafe.
But the FSA said the firm was "unable to demonstrate compliance with food hygiene rules at its locations".
"We have stopped any product from leaving their sites until the business can provide assurances that they are compiling with relevant legislation," a spokesperson said.
The FSA added: "There is no indication that people have become ill from eating meat supplied by Russell Hume."
Employees at Russell Hume's site in Exeter said they were unsure whether they still had a job when approached by ITV News on Tuesday afternoon.
Locals said the company's vans had been parked up for two days.