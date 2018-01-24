Former painkiller addict urges action to stop US-style drug crisis

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A woman who almost died after becoming addicted to prescription painkillers has told ITV News that more needs to done to prevent a potential opioid epidemic in the UK.

Cathryn Kemp, who suffers from acute pancreatitis, was prescribed fentanyln lozenges to cope with the severe pain.

But she quickly "lost control" and became addicted - taking as many as 60 lozenges a day.

“I found out a week later when I’d booked myself into rehab that I would have been dead within three months, that what I was taking on a daily basis was a fatal dose, so it really got to a point of being extreme”.

Ms Kemp's warning comes as the government ordered a review into the increase in the use of addictive painkiller medicines in the UK.

Health officials have urged the government to heed warnings from America, where tens of thousands of people every year are dying from overdoses, many as a result of an increase in addiction to painkillers.

Ms Kemp now runs a charity to help others addicted to painkillers.

“The people that come to us really need that specialised support, there’s very little of it in the UK at the moment, there’s several pilot projects running but it’s failing patients.”