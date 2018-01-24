John Worboys: Newspapers threaten legal action if Parole Board decision not published

Legal action has been threatened against the Parole Board by two newspapers if it does not disclose the reasons behind its decision to release black cab rapist John Worboys.

The Sun and Daily Mail wrote to the board and to Justice Secretary David Gauke giving them seven days to publish the confidential report.

Any refusal to grant the request would see lawyers launch a full judicial review application.

The latest development comes following news that Worboys, who was jailed indefinitely in 2009, has been moved from HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire to HMP Belmarsh in south-east London ahead of his impeding release.

On Tuesday, police revealed they were investigating a fresh allegation of historical sexual assaultagainst the 60-year-old.