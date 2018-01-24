- ITV Report
Larry Nassar: Former US Gymnastics doctor jailed for at least 175 years for sexually assaulting young women
Disgraced former US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced for at least 175 years in prison for sexually abusing scores of women and young girls.
His victims include some of the most famous names in US gymnastics.
In sentencing him, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said she had just "signed your death warrant."
"You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again," she added.
The sentencing followed testimonies from 156 women.
Nassar, 54, agreed to a minimum 40-year sentence when he pleaded guilty last year to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct.
The former team doctor was allowed to read a statement before the sentencing.
Addressing his victims in the courtroom, he said: "What I am feeling pales in comparison to [your] pain, trauma and emotional destruction," he said. "There are no words to describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write or convey.
"I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."
Last week, Simone Biles, who won gold at Rio 2016, said last week that she had been abused by Nassar, while Jordyn Wieber, who had been part of the US 2012 team testified at the sentencing hearing.