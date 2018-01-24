Larry Nassar: Former US Gymnastics doctor jailed for at least 175 years for sexually assaulting young women

Disgraced former US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced for at least 175 years in prison for sexually abusing scores of women and young girls.

His victims include some of the most famous names in US gymnastics.

In sentencing him, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said she had just "signed your death warrant."

"You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again," she added.

The sentencing followed testimonies from 156 women.

Nassar, 54, agreed to a minimum 40-year sentence when he pleaded guilty last year to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct.

The former team doctor was allowed to read a statement before the sentencing.