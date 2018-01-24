Animal lover killed by 'his baby' 8ft pet python

An animal lover was strangled by his 8ft pet python who was "his baby", a inquest has heard.

Dan Brandon, 31, was found face down on his bedroom floor by his mother, Babs, at the family home in Hampshire, on August 25 last year, with the snake hiding nearby.

Mrs Brandon said her son had never felt threatened by Tiny, an African rock python, despite knowing her strength.

Mrs Brandon told the court on the night of Mr Brandon's death she heard a bang coming from his room, but had assumed it was a dumbbell falling or that he knocked something over.

She later discovered Mr Brandon unconscious and called 999 after noticing Tiny was not in her tank.

Mrs Brandon revealed that there had previously been occasions when the snake would "strike out" if she entered the room.