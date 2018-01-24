The Fall's frontman Mark E Smith dies aged 60

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

The Fall's frontman, Mark E Smith, has died aged 60. The band's manager and Smith's partner, Pam Van Damned confirmed the musician's death, saying he died at home on Wednesday morning. In a statement she said: "It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E Smith. He passed this morning at home." Last year, the band were forced to cancel a string of shows due to Smith's ill health.

Mark E Smith performs with The Fall in 2015. Credit: PA

Born into a working-class family in Broughton, Salford, on march 5, 1957, Smith grew up in Prestwich. His first job was in a meat factory and then as a shipping clerk on the Manchester docks where he wrote music on his lunch breaks, quitting in 1976, aged just 19, for The Fall after attending a Sex Pistols gig. In his own words, Smith was inspired to make music because "whatever I did would have to be better than most of the so-called punk s**** I was hearing at the time". Tributes for Smith have been pouring in from those who knew him, with his former wife and ex-band member Brix Smith Start posting a picture of the pair.

Celebrities and those who worked with Smith also paid tribute to the "uncompromising musical maverick", with The Charlatans' frontman Tim Burgess labelling him a genius.

American rock band Garbage tweeted that they would "never forget" the day that he came to watch them play.

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne paid tribute to one of her "biggest heroes".

While actor Paddy Considine described Smith as a "total one off" and "a legend".