Momentum activists 'not campaigning' for deselection of moderate Labour MPs

The Momentum group of Labour activists will not campaign for the deselection of moderate MPs, its chairman has claimed.

Jon Lansman denied reports that the group's supporters had drawn up a deselection hit-list of 50 centrists, including Hilary Benn and Angela Eagle.

"We have made it clear that we are not going to campaign to deselect anyone, at all, anywhere," he said.

But the veteran left-winger said it was up to local constituency parties if they wanted to activate the little-used "trigger ballot" process to prevent their MP from standing as a candidate at the next general election.

No Labour MP who "listens to their members" should have anything to fear from the process, he said.

Fears of a purge of centrist MPs have grown since three Momentum-backed candidates, including Lansman, were elected on to Labour's ruling National Executive Committee last week.

But Lansman told The Independent: "Momentum nationally is not going to campaign to deselect any MP and we will stick by that.

"We are not going to campaign to deselect any individual MP."

Reports of a "deselection hit-list" of MPs critical to Corbyn had "no factual basis whatsoever," he said.