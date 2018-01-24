Finsbury Park attack: Witness describes seeing people 'splattered all over the place'

A van drove into a group of people at Finsbury Park. Credit: PA

Worshippers were left "splattered all over the place" after the alleged Finsbury Park mosque terror attack, a court has heard. The trial of Darren Osborne - who is accused of deliberately driving into a group of Muslims - heard harrowing stories from injured worshippers as they recalled how Makram Ali, 51, who had collapsed on the floor outside a mosque during Ramadan, died during the alleged terror attack. Mohammed Geedi, 28, was struck by the white van as it accelerated towards the crowd, shortly after 12.15am on June 19, 2017. He described seeing the headlights of a "big white van" before hearing the noise of an engine and the driver accelerating from gear one into into gear two to "pick up the pace". Another witness told how the driver's foot appeared "flat" on the accelerator as the van moved towards the crowd, adding: "It was revving its engine as it ran into the people". Recalling the scene after the impact, Mr Geedi said: "I looked at a lot of people just splattered all over the place".

Darren Osborne denies murder and attempted murder. Credit: PA

Prior to the crash, Mr Ali had fallen to the floor, prompting bystanders to rush to his aid, forming a small crowd, and it was this crowd that prosecutors allege Osborne drove at. Mr Geedi said after the collision Mr Ali's t-shirt was lifted up, his stomach was out, and he had "tyre marks" on his body. Mr Geedi said he was afraid the driver of the van may have weapons because the London Bridge attack had taken place just weeks earlier. The driver exited the vehicle and tried to escape on the pavement, Mr Geedi said. He told the court: "He was very sweaty. He looked very sweaty. Angry." Another witness, Nouredine Bidi, said the driver appeared to be "very strong" and was behaving "very aggressively". The 41-year-old said in his statement, read out by the prosecution: "Three to four people tried to grab him to stop him but he kept going and I could see that he was dragging them with him. "Eventually he was detained by the group of people and the people began to kick and punch him because they were angry about what he had done." A local imam intervened to get the violence to stop before the police arrived, he added.

Police at the scene on June 19, 2017. Credit: PA