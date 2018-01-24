Prescription drug addiction to be reviewed by government to address potentially 'huge problem'

The review will cover benzodiazepines and z-drugs, pregabalin and gabapentin, opioid pain medicines and antidepressants. Credit: PA

Prescription drug addiction is to be reviewed by the government, the public health minister has announced. Steve Brine has commissioned Public Health England (PHE) to examine why one patient in every 11 was prescribed a potentially addictive drug last year. Brine said the issue was a "huge problem" in countries such as the United States, adding: "we must absolutely make sure it doesn't become one here." The review is to consider the following:

- Prescribing of "addictive medicines" has increased 3% over five years.

- 8.9% of patients were prescribed one of these medicines last year.

- Antidepressant prescriptions in England have more than doubled in the past 10 years.

- And the number of adults taking prescription-only painkillers not prescribed to them, with a recent poll suggesting the figure may be as high as 7.6%.

The PHE will review the evidence and also make recommendations on how to address the issue, according to health officials. It said many people benefit from medicines that treat problems like pain, anxiety and insomnia, but some of these medicines are highly addictive and result in dependence and withdrawal. The review will cover benzodiazepines and z-drugs, pregabalin and gabapentin, opioid pain medicines and antidepressants. While antidepressants are not generally recognised as dependence-forming, some patients experience difficulties when they try to stop taking them.

