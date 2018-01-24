Presidents Club Charity Dinner: hostesses groped, propositioned and sexually harassed, according to undercover FT sting

The event was held at the Dorchester Hotel, London. Credit: PA

Hostesses employed for an all-male charity dinner in central London were groped and sexually harassed, according to undercover FT reporters who attended the event. The organisers of the Presidents Club Charity Dinner, dubbed "the most un-PC event of the year," have launched an investigation after publication of the sting. The event, which was held at the Dorchester Hotel last Thursday, was attended by representatives of some of Britain’s biggest companies and raised some £2million for good causes.

The newspaper claims hostesses, reportedly selected for their “tall, thin and pretty” looks , were instructed to wear black shoes and black underwear, and were subjected groping. One man reportedly exposed himself. Some hostesses were asked to go to the bedrooms in the hotel, the FT said, with one worker describing the experience as "f***ing scary." A 19-year-old hostess told the reporter an attendee in his seventies had asked if she was a prostitute.

The chair of the parliamentary committee on women and equalities, Maria Miller In response, Maria Miller, chair of the parliamentary committee on women and equalities, called to make legislation more robust. “British business need to take a long hard look at itself. How seriously is business taking equality at work if they are still using men only events for entertainment? “If business leaders are simply paying lip service to equality issues then perhaps it’s time the government gives the Equality Act some real teeth?” Labour MP Jess Phillips was equally scathing. “This is horrendous example of rich men acting with disgusting entitlement," she said. “It cannot just be me calling it out, let’s hear from the establishment, the Conservatives, business, that this is disgusting and not in their name.”